The current and former Stingrays selected for National Youth Championships

The future of Illawarra football is bright with a number of current and former Stingrays selected for the upcoming National Youth Championships.
In a week which saw former Stingrays Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, and Michelle Heyman selected for the Matildas for the Paris Olympics, the next generation were also picked for the Youth Championships, set to be held in Melbourne.
Current Stingrays Emily Zerafa (U16 Country), Sophie Bailey (U15 Metro), Indeeka Pinkard, Talia Franklin (both U15 Country), as well as former players at the club Sofia Fante (U16 Metro) and Gabi White (U15 Metro) are set to show national selectors what they are made of.
Many will remember that a crop of these players starred at the 2023 National Youth Championships tournament, which were held in Wollongong.
Illawarra Stingrays president Kathy McDonogh said that these selections proved the future was very bright at the club.
"We're very proud of them. They've all worked extremely hard to get into those teams," McDonogh said.
"So all of them are well deserved. Sophie Bailey has been identified as an absolute talent, and 'Indie' [Indeeka] and Talia have both been members of the Stingrays right through their youth, as well as Emily. They're all Stingrays born and bred. It's no surprise really that they have been identified as talents."
"The future is bright with our academy now going on a Monday night for grassroots girls who are looking to trial for the Stingrays."
Wombarra teen and current Football NSW Institute player Fante will be looking to impress Young Matildas selectors at the tournament after being selected for national team camps in the past. Whilst Shell Cove's White will look to continue her goal scoring form from the 2023 tournament.
The National Youth Girls Championships will be held at the home of the Matildas in Bundoora, Victoria from July 3-8.
Meanwhile, the boys edition of the tournament is set to be played in Wollongong next month from from July 16-21 at WIN Stadium, JJ Kelly Park, and Ian McLennan Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.