Watch Illawarra students in action in the regional boccia finals in Berkeley

The Illawarra was experiencing boccia fever on Thursday, June 6 as a number of kids from the region's primary and secondary schools competed in Berkeley for the regional finals.
Boccia is best known as the premier team sport for those with disabilities. The day at the Illawarra Sports Stadium was part of the NSW public schools' competition, with the winner of each of the 25 tournaments qualifying for a place at the NSW state finals in Sydney in August.
Bulli High School defeated Kanahooka High 13-0 in the secondary final. Meanwhile the primary winners were Mount Terrt Public School after beating Tullimbar PS 6-2.
Boccia has elements of bocce, bowls and pétanque with the goal of getting the balls closer to the jack than the opposition.
In the Illawarra edition of the tournament, 21 schools took part, up from 14 the year prior, according to school sport unit disability inclusion officer Peter Cardy.
"It's sensational. The game has really grown down here," Cardy said.
"It's certainly grown a bit on last year. There's plenty of opportunity there for kids now. We include all sorts of impairments now, including intellectual, autism, vision, hearing, and of course physical, which the game was designed for."
With 470 schools entering 511 teams across the state and an estimated 3400 competitors, the Department of Education's school sport unit's boccia tournament is thought to be the biggest of its type anywhere in the world.
The tournament has been running for 11 years, when it first started with 40 schools.
The NSW public schools' competition has been a springboard for students to move into the international boccia scene, with Paralympians Dan Michel, Jamieson Leeson and Spencer Cotie all beginning their boccia careers in the School Sport Unit event.
Dan and Jamieson went on to win gold in three World Cup Pairs Championships and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games.
