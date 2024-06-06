Fence dispute divides Helensburgh neighbours

A long-running dispute between Helensburgh neighbours over whether trees had damaged a fence had to be solved by the Land and Environment Court.
There was also the issue of what material a potential replacement fence should be made of.
According to the court papers, in 2020 the Geyers contacted their Helensburgh neighbours Mina Xiaoming Wang and Wei Ning Khaw about replacing the existing timber fence with one made from Colorbond.
Ms Wang said they preferred a hardwood fence but could only agree to one being built if the neighbours did something about their trees.
A hardwood fence was not preferred by the Geyers, who stated they lived in a bushfire-prone area.
Ms Wang told the court they felt the fence was "generally in good working order" when the Geyers moved in in 2018 but declined dramatically due to damage from trees growing along the boundary line.
Ms Wang and Mr Khaw later carried out what they called "spot repairs" on the fence, only to attach steel mesh to the entire fence.
The Geyers claimed the steel mesh went beyond the "spot repairs" they had agreed to.
In an effort to remedy the damage caused by the trees and get a new fence built, Ms Wang and Mr Khaw took the matter to the Land and Environment Court in October last year.
Both parties contacted an arborist - each report stated the fence was damaged. The Geyers' arborist said the trees' root system had "little to no impact" on the fence, adding that the fence was decaying due to rot which would be exacerbated by the trees' shading allowing moisture to remain on the fence.
The neighbours' arborist report noted cracking to the retaining wall caused by tree roots and branches affecting the fence.
Acting Commissioner John Douglas ruled that some of the Geyers' trees had in fact damaged the fence and the retaining wall.
Commissioner Douglas ruled that the Geyers had to remove five trees close to the fence and pay a sum of money to allow the repair of the damaged retaining wall.
The commissioner also acknowledged some of the trees may be granting the Geyers a degree of privacy.
"The respondents noted a preference for maximum privacy in recognition of the impacts of the dispute," Commissioner Douglas' ruling stated.
"Considering the dispute's duration and intensity, this is reasonable and likely to benefit both parties."
Ms Wang and Mr Khaw's attempt to be compensated for the cost of installing the wire mesh failed "as the respondents were not notified of the impending fencing works, nor was a claim for payment made prior to the fencing works".
In terms of a new fence, both parties had agreed by the end of the hearing that one was required. The Commissioner ruled that was to be a 1.8-metre tall Colorbond fence - a colour called Ironestone - and that the cost would be shared equally.
