Wollongong sex worker accused of robbing uni student client granted bail

A woman who operated an escort service from a Wollongong CBD unit has been granted bail amid allegations she robbed a prospective client following a dispute over non-payment for services.
Tiarney Sturgeon, 31, made a fresh release application at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after her lawyer received a brief of evidence revealing text messages between Sturgeon and the complainant.
Her alleged muscle man, Brad Takkenberg, remains on remand.
Tendered court documents state a University of Wollongong student texted an inquiry to Sturgeon about her services on March 14, with an arrangement made that he would meet her at a high-rise Crown Street unit block.
"We'll come down and get you," he was told through the intercom when he dialled the unit, before Sturgeon came down to meet him, wearing pink Playboy-branded boxer shorts.
After being quoted $450 to $600 for a service, the man declined and attempted to leave, before Sturgeon allegedly blocked the door and said he had to pay something.
Takkenberg allegedly emerged from another room and demanded the man transfer him $300, before grabbing his phone and ordering the man give him the passcode.
The muscle man allegedly contacted a friend of the man and told him to send the $150 via PayID, to which the friend complied with. It's alleged the pair let the man go, but kept his mobile phone, using it to transfer $1000 into Sturgeon's account.
The man sought help from a nearby shop, with police arriving shortly after. Sturgeon and Takkenberg were arrested.
Sturgeon is yet to enter pleas to robbery in company, demanding property in company with intent to steal, and detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage.
Defence lawyer James Howell argued there were fresh circumstances allowing Sturgeon another chance at bail, after he received evidence showing text messages between Sturgeon and the client.
"He doesn't even have $150 on him when he turns up for something he must have known would cost $900. He's requested a service that cost $900," the lawyer said of the messages.
"Clearly there are some credibility issues (with the complainant)."
"You're likening this to being a booking at a restaurant and paying a cancellation fee," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
Mr Howell added Sturgeon had a limited criminal record with no matters of violence and that she would experience lengthy delays on remand while awaiting trial.
The magistrate opted to release Sturgeon, noting her role co-accused's alleged role is higher and that hers is more "passive".
Sturgeon must not enter the Illawarra, not go near or contact the complainant, and report to police daily. The matter was adjourned to July 3.
