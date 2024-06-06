Illawarra wombats dying a slow and painful death, and how you can help

Wombats in the Illawarra have been dying a slow and painful death, so a pilot program for the public has been launched to help save lives.
Mange is caused by a microscopic parasite and it's been quietly killing the region's bare-nosed wombats but it is treatable.
The disease is easily spread between wombats and it happens when they mate, fight and go into an infected animal's burrow.
Death comes slowly, it starts with itchy skin, then open wounds form, their fur falls off, they lose the ability to see and hear, then sepsis starts, they become emancipated and finally die.
It takes around two months for an infected wombat to die.
"It's a really, really awful disease," WIRES programs manager Kristie Newton said.
"It breaks my heart every time I see one."
The inaugural, free face-to-face public training program on Saturday, June 15 at North Kiama will teach people how to treat infected wombats and save their lives.
"It'll give you all the basic knowledge you need to know to get out there and start treating," Ms Newton said.
"It's a way that people can help wildlife in a physical way without having to take animals into care."
Infected wombats are usually treated via burrow flaps that are laden with medication, each time the wombat moves in and out of their burrow it's getting another dose of the life-saving treatment.
If wombats are very sick, volunteers can apply medication directly onto the animal.
"It's a really, really rewarding program, you're literally saving wombats lives," Ms Newton said.
"You're not only saving them from what is a really horrendous death, a very slow, very painful death, you're then helping the conservation of that entire species."
After training you'll be put in touch with your local WIRES wombat co-ordinator and then you can help save wombats lives.
The WIRES Community Mange Treatment Program was launched in the Illawarra in November 2022, and during the past year WIRES volunteers have undertaken 256 treatments.
Book in for the free face-to-face pilot course on June 15 or complete the training online.
Healthy wombats generally move about during dusk, dawn and night time, some can have up to 10 separate burrows, they'll also visit burrows of wombats.
"If you ever see a wombat in the day, there's something going on," she said.
If you do spot a wombat during the day or one that looks sick report it to WIRES by calling 1300 094 737.
