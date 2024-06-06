Gun silencer not 'necessary' for deer hunter: tribunal

A man with a side hustle of shooting feral deer has failed for the third time to be allowed to own two silencers.
Joseph Formosa is a builder who had been culling feral deer in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas.
Holding both a gun licence and second to control pests and vermin, he was hoping to pursue it professionally to supplement his income as a builder.
With silencers for guns classed as a prohibited weapon he needed a permit to be allowed two of them - one for small game and the other for larger animals.
His initial application was refused by the police, with a requested internal review also rejecting it, so he appealed to the Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Tribunal Senior Member Norman Isenberg's ruling outlined Formosa's reasons for requiring silencers.
"He submitted that the use of silencers means that culling can be completed more effectively, with reduced noise resulting in fewer deer taking fright, making it possible to cull multiple animals rather than a single deer," Mr Isenberg's ruling stated.
"He noted that shooting without a silencer can startle livestock and domestic animals and creates difficulties and disruption for the owners and adjacent landowners."
Formosa also tabled letters from people who he had worked for in the past - largely unpaid - saying he would employ him again if he was able to use a silencer.
For the police, Senior Sergeant Schey said to suppress all noise from a gunshot was difficult and a silencer would not be a solution to avoid disturbing livestock and domestic animals.
In the letters from owners tabled by Formosa, Mr Isenberg said he "could not find any indication that they would no longer [employ] him unless he had a silencer".
However, Formosa said a possible contract to cull deer on a company's plantation did require the use of a silencer.
Mr Isenberg ruled that while Formosa may see it as beneficial to use a silencer, it wasn't necessary.
"It is clear that the applicant has carried out these activities, albeit on a volunteer or virtually volunteer basis, for some years without the assistance of a silencer," the ruling stated.
Mr Isenberg agreed with the police that if someone "requests or even demands" to use a silencer it did not determine whether it was necessary.
"The applicant has the evidential burden to provide evidence on that issue and, in my view, he has not satisfied that burden," the ruling stated.
Mr Isenberg then upheld the police's internal review's decision not to grant a silencer permit.
