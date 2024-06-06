Hungry Wolves out to continue finals push

With wet weather threatening to wreak havoc again this weekend, one game that is certain to go ahead is Wollongong Wolves-St George City FA on Saturday evening.
David Carney's team has 13 games left in their season and need every point for their finals push.
The team picked up a crucial 3-2 win against Sydney United last round, can they continue winning form?
In the Illawarra Premier League, the biggest game of the round is leaders Coniston against Wollongong United at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday.
