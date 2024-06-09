Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Setting kids on the best track': UOW's Early Start director's high honours

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 9 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Lisa Kervin has been named on the Member of the Order of Australia list for the 2024 King's Birthday honours. File picture
Professor Lisa Kervin has been named on the Member of the Order of Australia list for the 2024 King's Birthday honours. File picture

Professor Lisa Kervin was in kindergarten when she decided she wanted to become a teacher.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.