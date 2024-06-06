Stars old and new ready for war in massive seven days for Freestyle MMA

'When can I fight again?' is not the typical response to the news that doctors have found a tumour in your neck.
The fact he reacted in just that fashion when scans revealed the ominous looking growth told Jarrett Wilbraham that he had become a little too obsessed with the sport of MMA.
As it turned out, the tumour proved benign, but coming so soon on the back of potentially life threatening injuries following the third of three quick-fire bouts last year, a lengthy spell wasn't the worst thing for the Freestyle MMA featherweight.
Prior to that the Nowra-born 29-year-old had been on a tear, competing in three straight fight-of-the-night bouts before a rupture in his bowel stopped him in his tracks.
A waiting game ahead of a potential slot on The Ultimate Fighter Contender Series that did not come to fruition saw his hiatus extend beyond 12 months - his longest since shifting to Windang's Freestyle stable.
"I had three fights in five months, so I was on a bit of a run, but after the third fight I ended up with a rupture and I had to go in for a surgery," Wilbraham said.
"Going into this year I was waiting on an opportunity to fight on the Ultimate Fighter, then right around the same time that I found out that I wasn't on the show I found a tumour in my neck.
"It isn't cancerous but they weren't sure at the time, I had to have six or seven different scans. Thankfully I got the all clear, but it just took a while to finally get back to where I am now."
That is a return bout against Melbournian Semakadde Kakembo at HEX31 next Friday, a card headlined by Freestyle stablemate Justin Van Heerden's featherweight title showdown with George Mangos.
While the time out was frustrating for a bloke who lives and breathes the sport, he's now convinced the enforced lay-off has been the proverbial blessing in disguise.
"When the news of the tumor came through, my first reaction was just anger that I couldn't fight," Wilbraham said.
"I kind of had to put everything in perspective and analyse why I felt that way, because the first thing I should've been worried about is whether I'm going to live or die.
"That made me put everything in perspective. Sitting on the sidelines was was hard, but I think it was necessary for me to realise a lot of important things about myself.
"I feel that I've been just putting so much of my life to this sport that it's just over-consuming. I think I needed to be like that for the last four years to get my skills to the right level, but now I really am at that level.
"I think it just happened for a reason and with where I am now, I'm just a completely different fighter than I was. Now it' the 2.0 version for the comeback."
The HEX card on June 14 book-ends a big seven days for the Freestyle stable, with a host of its burgeoning stars in action at Shellharbour on Friday night for the latest instalment of Wollongong Wars.
Now at a new home of Shellharbour City Stadium, Croom Road, all but one fight on the 18-bout card will see local fighters take to the cage that's launched local hero Alex Volkanovski and UFC alumni Jacob Malkoun and Brad Riddell.
Wilbraham stopped Hussein Wasette in two rounds in his own appearance in the Wars cage two years ago, and is looking forward to seeing the next generation undertake the same rite of passage.
"I've watched so many of these guys just improve out of nowhere," Wilbraham said.
"I feel when you have such a high level of training in any gym, these guys have to rise to the occasion and they all have.
"I'm looking forward to seeing them all. They're all game, I think they have good role models with us guys going out there fighting and and kind of paving the way.
"It's a great show that I've fought on before so it will be worth showing up or tuning in for. I've never seen anyone complain at that show."
