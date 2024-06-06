Rivals Coniston and Wollongong United lock horns in Illawarra Premier League

It's never a boring occasion when Coniston plays Wollongong United in the Illawarra Premier League, and the latest fixture between the two is set to be no different.
On the field, both look set to be there at the business end and of course off it, United coach Rob Jonovski squares off against his former club.
Both teams have recorded positive results in recent games heading into the round 13 fixture at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday, Jun 9.
Franc Pierro's Coniston has so far been almost untouchable, winning nine from 11 to see them seven points clear at the top of the table. Meanwhile for United, six wins and four losses sees them in fourth spot.
Both squads will also back up from midweek fixtures, which may see some fringe players getting a run. On Tuesday, United beat Corrimal 3-2 and on Wednesday, Coniston defeated Shellharbour 3-1.
So where will this game be won and lost? Let's find out.
Despite leading the league by seven points, Coniston coach Pierro said his team had not been admiring its position on the table rather, they were taking each game on merit. He said this would be no different against United.
"United will be ready and we're up for the challenge," Pierro said.
"It's a game that people always want to see when we come up against United. I've said to my players that each week we play, our opposition will be trying to knock us off the top. But we're not complaining about that. We'll just take the challenge on as it comes.
"But we're taking each week, each training session as it comes. We try to not look at the table as tempting as it may be. The boys are so focused and are really enjoying their football at the moment."
It's a crucial game for visitors United. A win against rivals Cono would go a long way in securing them inside the IPL's top five teams.
For Jonovski of course he comes up against the team he was coaching at the start of last season, but that doesn't change anything for this weekend according to the now United mentor.
"We're just focusing on ourselves to be honest," Jonovski said.
"We've been a bit unlucky result wise throughout the year and the three points are just as important here as they were in our last two games against Corrimal and South Coast.
"I'm not talking to the boys saying it's a grudge match or anything like that. I think performance wise [this season] we've dominated nearly every single game, but obviously football doesn't work that way and the game goes for 90 minutes and we've had a couple of unlucky results.
"But I'm happy with where we're sitting as a squad. The way we're playing and the attitude of the players is top notch."
There is a high likelihood of further games called off due to wet weather as competition organisers Football South Coast continue its long standing battle to reschedule washed out fixtures.
As it stands, there are three games on Saturday, June 8 and three the following day. They are as followed:
