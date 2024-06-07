Rowing for 27 hours straight to honour Illawarra's Madi Noronha after shock honeymoon death

Standing by and watching his best mate's family grieve has been heartbreaking for Blake Wallace, so he's not going to stand any longer, he's going to row.
Starting at 7am on Saturday, June 8, he's going to row for 27 hours straight in honour of 27-year-old Illawarra woman Madison Noronha.
He'll row one hour for every year she was alive as part of an online fundraiser.
Madi, as she was known to her friends, died suddenly last month while on honeymoon in Amsterdam with her husband Kyle Noronha, she suffered a brain aneurysm.
Kyle's older brother Dylan is best mates with Blake.
"I feel like it's the least I can do because I just can't begin to imagine what Kyle and the family are going through," Blake said.
Madi graduated from the University of Wollongong where she studied marketing and journalism, and she worked for Illawarra radio station Wave FM.
Madi's parents Alison and Fernando have being doing it tough since their daughter died.
"I don't know how you cope. I don't know how you get through something like that because it just devastating," Blake said.
"It's obviously gonna take a lot of time and big thing is rallying around the family and helping them as best we can."
Blake has played rugby league for years in the Illawarra and the UK and he's currently the community officer for the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Despite his fitness, he admits there's no real way to train for 27 hours of rowing.
"You can't really train for something like this, as long as you're sweet between the ears, then you'll get through it," he said.
"That's probably the big thing that I'm leaning on, is making sure I'm mentally I'm all good and I'm kind of welcoming the challenge ahead."
Blake's put the call out to the community for people to come and share the rowing, and already eight people have come forward, including Kyle and Dylan.
The rowing machine's set up in Blake's Dapto garage, thanks to CrossFit Reclaim, and anyone else keen to row during the marathon session is welcome.
"It's going to be uncomfortable, but that's kind of why I'm doing it," he said.
"Just to put my body through a bit of pain and a bit of sacrifice and help them with what they're going through.
"It's just a a small sacrifice that I can make to hopefully help them and just do what I can because I care about them and that's just kind of what I like to do to help people."
Blake's GoFundMe link has already had more than $2600 in donations, and he's grateful for the support.
"It's just goes to show that the kind of person that Madi was and how much they care about about Kyle," he said.
For more information visit gofundme.com/f/miles-for-madi-27-hour-row-challenge or get in touch with Blake via his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/yeahdamav/.
A separate, and now finalised, fundraiser for Kyle Noronha organised by family friend Taylah Wicks raised $80,000.
