Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rowing for 27 hours straight to honour Illawarra's Madi Noronha after shock honeymoon death

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 7 2024 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Wallace will row for 27 hours to raise funds in honour of Madison Noronha. Pictures by Anna Warr, (inset) GoFundMe
Blake Wallace will row for 27 hours to raise funds in honour of Madison Noronha. Pictures by Anna Warr, (inset) GoFundMe

Standing by and watching his best mate's family grieve has been heartbreaking for Blake Wallace, so he's not going to stand any longer, he's going to row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.