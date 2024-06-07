Horsley dad allegedly caused $13k in clean-up costs after graffiti spree

A man who was kicked out of rehab for spray painting at the facility allegedly went on to plaster his tags on Illawarra trains and stations, causing almost $13,000 worth in clean up costs.
Keiran Royce Miller, 38, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after being hit with 34 charges, including seven counts of damaging property.
Investigators allege they tracked the repeat graffiti offender through phone records and CCTV cameras at Dapto, Port Kembla, and Coniston Railway Stations between March and June this year.
They also allegedly tracked down his private Instagram profile which contained several videos and images of his signature tags 'WEIS' and 'WEISK'.
The court heard Miller, of Horsley, was asked to leave a residential drug rehabilitation program after he was caught spray painting a mural honouring someone who had died there.
He told the magistrate he sought permission off a staff member to create it, but that another disproved of it and found several spray paint cans in his room.
Miller was required to report to police upon leaving rehab, however instead he allegedly remained in the community and vandalised trains and stations on nine occasions.
Tendered court documents state CCTV cameras allegedly captured Miller visiting Dapto Railway Station six times, splashing his tags across stabled trains.
In the early hours of May 24, Miller allegedly spray painted the tag 'UPSKE' on a train at Dapto, paying tribute to a graffiti artist known for that tag who died earlier that month.
"Rest in peace bro. Respect!," he allegedly wrote in an Instagram caption of an image of the tag.
Police raided Miller's home on June 5 and allegedly seized a cache of items including several mobile phones, seven crates of spray painting cans, and sketch pads containing his tags.
Sydney Trains is requesting compensation of $12,714.25 in clean up costs, court documents state.
Police will also allege Miller shoplifted $1,676 worth of tools from Burston Auto Parts in Coniston on May 3.
In applying for bail, defence lawyer Matt Ward said phone records obtained by investigators show his client was in Dapto, but argued that was where he lived.
"This is not in my submission a strong case," Mr Ward said, adding he suspects many of the charges will be withdrawn against his client following negotiations, and that fine-only offences will remain.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin argued the case was strong and pointed to Miller's lengthy record littered with similar offences.
Magistrate Claire Girotto refused bail, noting that his face was allegedly captured on high-quality CCTV at the scene. The matter will return to court at a later date.
