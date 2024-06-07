Warrawong man jailed for threatening girlfriend with butcher's knife and axe

A repeat offender has been jailed for repeatedly bashing his partner and threatening to chop her feet off with an axe, in crimes labelled by a court as "extremely serious".
Cyril Phillips, 29, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday for an hours-long series of horrific, violent attacks against his on and off girlfriend of four months.
The Warrawong man began berating the woman over the phone while she was with a friend at a Unanderra pub on July 6 last year, asking "where the hell are you c--t?".
"If you aren't back at your mum's soon, I will hurt her," he yelled.
Phillips arrived there soon after the victim rushed back, before the pair began smoking meth, a drug Phillips had been abusing for a number of days prior.
The victim's mother had never met Phillips and he didn't respond to her when she attempted to speak to him.
The woman had her friends drive past the home to check on her, with one coming inside and warning Phillips: "Don't hurt her, I swear."
The friend left, telling her friend she would check on her later.
Soon after, her mother became alarmed after hearing her daughter's pleas to "put my mum's knife back", prompting her to call police.
Phillips then dragged the victim by the hair down the hallway while armed with a butcher's knife, with a smaller knife in his back pocket.
She resisted as he forced her to leave with him, attempting to run back into the house and shouting for her mum to "stay inside".
Phillips dragged the woman up the street by her arms, before he forced her into a taxi to his Warrawong unit.
Once inside his bedroom, Phillips asked woman about an ex-partner before he flew into a fit of jealous rage, throwing her around the room and grabbing her hair.
He repeatedly beat the woman before picked up an axe and threatened to "chop her hands and feet off", before he stole her phone and cash.
The woman eventually fell asleep after the prolonged assault, and woke up to one of Phillips' relatives alerting her that police were outside.
She wanted to leave but feared how Phillips would react if she did. He then came out of his bedroom and dragged her back in by her hair.
Fearing she was going to die, the woman fled as soon as Phillips lay on the bed, later telling police, "I ripped the door open and ran, I kept running and I didn't stop".
The woman had severely bruised eyes, with one closed shut. She sustained scratches to her back and torso and was suffering considerable trauma, court documents state.
Phillips was unable to be found when police raided his home. He was at large until his arrest at Edgecliff on July 19.
Phillips agreed to participate in an interview, where he said he was "freaking out" because the victim was "doing my f---in' head in".
He pleaded guilty to nine offences, including using an offensive weapon with intent to intimidate and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In sentencing, defence barrister Jack Hibbard acknowledged the gravity of the attacks and conceded no alternative to full-time imprisonment should be imposed.
Mr Hibbard outlined Phillips' traumatic upbringing in which he witnessed domestic violence growing up and that he had since been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the use of weapons was "extremely serious" as well as the numerous, unprovoked blows to the woman's head.
"You've got a fairly lengthy record of domestic violence, and here you are with further offences," she said.
Phillips was jailed for two years and three months, with a non-parole period of one year and two months.
With time already served, he will become eligible for release in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.