Construction costs the greatest barrier to new units in Illawarra

Private developers will be unable to take advantage of the state government's new transport-oriented development planning rules because of the cost of building new apartments, new research has found.
Analysis conducted for the Urban Development Institute of Australia has found that at all three Illawarra train stations earmarked for higher density, the cost of building, including construction costs, government fees and contributions and the required margin to maintain profitability for developers.
The research, carried out by consultancy Astrolabe, found that the changes would only unlock new supply in already expensive housing markets such as Sydney's Inner West and North Shore.
Michael Comninos, director at Astrolabe Group, said the reform was a "good, quick and blunt approach" that had its downsides, but was a step in the right direction.
"We should accept it for what it is but talk about where else we can go and what else we can do."
The analysis assumed a construction cost of $5500 per square metre, added government taxes and charges, other costs such as legal and financing costs and added an 18 per cent margin, to maintain profitability.
In the Wollongong submarket, which included the North Wollongong and Corrimal train stations, this led to apartments having to sell for at least $1,168,018 and in Dapto apartments had to sell for $1,160,250.
In Dapto, where freestanding houses are cheaper, the analysis found that apartment buyers were willing to pay at most $1,009,000 for a high-end, newly built apartment unit, making any new projects unfeasible.
In Wollongong, the standard new built apartment would cost $825,000, well below the cost of building new apartments.
The authors also looked at whether apartments would be feasible if a number of interventions were made, including reducing construction cost to $4500 per square metre, removing all government constructions, increasing the height allowed and cutting approval times.
Even with these interventions, the report found that only the most expensive apartments in Wollongong would become feasible.
UDIA CEO Stuart Ayres, formerly MP for Penrith and NSW minister, said without major policy interventions the TOD program would be a lame duck.
"While TOD changes are a welcomed attempt to increase housing supply, without other interventions from Government they will struggle to get started," he said.
"If TODs don't do as much heavy lifting on housing supply as expected then the government will need to push harder into the existing pipeline of approved projects and greenfield sites."
Reducing the cost of construction would have the greatest impact on feasibility in the Illawarra, and Mr Comminos said the industry should targeting bringing the cost of construction down, whether through pre-fabrication or other productivity improvements.
"My personal view is we should have a national mission to be able to build a two bedroom unit for $4500," he said.
"That should be our going to the moon."
Wollongong City Council planning and environment director Linda Davis said the council had issues with some of the sites selected for the TOD program, particularly given flooding risks at North Wollongong and Dapto.
But while characterising the reform as a "fairly blunt tool", Ms Davis said there was room to expand heights around some centres selected for increased density, as well as council's own suggestion of Coniston and Unanderra to be included in the program.
"We were very happy to step into that space, but there's going to be more work to be done."
Charles Daoud, co-director and owner of developer Traders in Purple, said the 2 per cent affordable housing provision included in the legislation was limited in its application.
"The TOD [policy] alone won't do much to materially increase the supply of affordable housing."
When stacked with the increased heights allowed for projects with 15 per cent affordable housing, this could create more accessible homes, Mr Daoud said, who is developing the mixed-tenure Northsea complex in Wollongong.
