Origin week marks 40-year milestone for Illawarra Steelers 1984 champions

Game two of the 1984 State of Origin series is perhaps most famous for Noel Cleal's infamous line-dropout that travelled barely six inches across a waterlogged SCG pitch.
It was the low point of a forgettable 14-2 defeat for the Blues that also surrendered another series to the then yet-to-be-vanquished Maroons.
It's a night remembered as much for the atrocious conditions as Cleal's mishap, and they remain plastered on the brain of Illawarra Steelers godfather Bob Millward.
While he's as Blue to his core as he is scarlet and white, Millward can recall the date fondly as that on which the Steelers won their first piece of silverware.
Just two years into its existence, Illawarra marched into the grand final of the NSW Rugby League's President Cup competition.
The Steelers went 4-1 through the Under 21s competition and punched their ticket to the final with 17-12 semi-final victory over Canterbury.
It saw them face North Sydney in the curtain-raiser to the second Origin encounter of 1984, with the Bears leading 8-2 with 20 minutes to go.
In the end the Steelers manufactured a converted try before Rodney Roach - brother of Balmain legend and recent NSWRL Hall of Fame inductee Steve - nailed a penalty goal from just metres inside the eastern touch-line.
It sparked scenes reminiscent of Michael O'Connor's famous sideline conversion in similar conditions almost 10 years later at the SFS, with the Steelers hanging on for a two-point win.
To this day, Millward's unsure whether or not the rules would have stipulated extra time be played or a draw declared.
"One wonders, if Rodney Roach hadn't kicked that goal for victory, whether they'd have played extra time. Probably not," Millward said.
"You couldn't have won it on a better stage, barring the weather, being the early game before State of Origin.
"It was the first ever trophy we won and it started to emphasise the great nursery that we've still got here today."
Four players from the 1984 Presidents Cup squad played first grade with the Steelers, centres Kendall Thurgate and Peter Stanford, fullback Mark Taylor, and forward Rick Posetti.
Twelve members of the squad were on hand to raise a glass or 10 to the victory at Steelers Club last weekend.
