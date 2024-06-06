'Fears' after parolee's alleged threats to burn down Wollongong police station

Police hold "extreme fears" over a parolee who allegedly made sinister threats to burn down Parliament House, slit the throats of officers, and set fire to Wollongong police station.
Ronald Ivan Reid, 29, is on parole for an offence in 2023 in which he took a petrol can, a lighter, and two large knives to a Sydney homeless shelter and stated his intention to set it on fire and stab staff members.
"He was only stopped from committing this act by police who stopped him for an unrelated matter," documents tendered in Wollongong Local Court state.
Police claim Reid has "become obsessed over this incident and its outcome" and brought it up with a Wollongong parole officer on the morning of May 27.
He allegedly said he would next "burn down parliament" and that his body would be "riddled with bullets" if he didn't get and answers from police.
Officers attended the parole office and obtained information about the incident, before attending Reid's North Wollongong address.
He allegedly repeated what he said to his parole officer, stating he was going to "burn down parliament".
"I'll be on the news. Everyone will see," he allegedly said.
Reid was detained under mental health legislation and taken to Wollongong Hospital, where he allegedly further repeated the threats.
He was released back into police custody after an hour and allegedly admitted to making the threats, before he allegedly turned on the officers interviewing him.
"You guys are going to have to kill me one day. I'll be honest with you ... I will do what I said," Reid allegedly said.
"I'll slit your throat next time I see you ... I'll slit your throat too."
He also allegedly said he would pour petrol on Wollongong police station and burn it down.
Reid was arrested and charged with threatening to destroy or damage another person's property and two counts of harassing a police officer in execution of duty.
"Police hold extreme fears for the safety of the community, police and the accused. The threats made are extreme in nature," court documents state.
Reid was granted bail on Wednesday, however police fought to have his liberty revoked on Thursday for a myriad of reasons.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said Reid's caseworker who expressed support for him wasn't aware of the gravity of the charges against him.
"For her to say she's happy to supervise him means little to this court," he said.
Sgt Manning said there were no bail conditions in place allowing police to ensure his compliance, adding the case against Reid was strong as the threats were recorded on police body worn video.
"We can do compliance checks, but we need to consider those in context ... he has made active threats to police officers that 'when I get out, I'm going to slit your throat'," he said.
Defence lawyer Jonathon Cairney argued that since Reid's release, he had already contacted mental health services.
Mr Cairney said Reid was now subject to the "strictest supervision" due to being required to wear an ankle bracelet monitor.
Sgt Manning disputed Reid's sister was an acceptable person to supervise him as Reid is also on parole for an assault against her, however Mr Cairney noted she was in the courtroom in support of her brother with court orders in place to protect her.
Magistrate Claire Girotto refused the detention application and opted to give Reid a chance to further treatment of his mental health. She said jail may be a probable outcome in the matter, but isn't inevitable.
Reid must not enter Sydney or go within a 20 kilometre radius of the city as part of his bail conditions. The matter was adjourned for one week.
