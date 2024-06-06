Illawarra Mercury
'Fears' after parolee's alleged threats to burn down Wollongong police station

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:25pm
Ronald Ivan Reid, who was granted bail on June 5. Picture from Facebook
Police hold "extreme fears" over a parolee who allegedly made sinister threats to burn down Parliament House, slit the throats of officers, and set fire to Wollongong police station.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

