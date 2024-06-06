Tyrell Sloan inks two-year extension with St George Illawarra Dragons

The good news on the signing front continues for the Dragons with fullback Tyrell Sloan agreeing to a two-year extension.
The new deal will keep the 22-year-old at St George Illawarra until at least the end of the 2026 season.
The news comes just weeks after the Dragons resigned Jaydn Su'A for a further two seasons, which also keeps the Queensland State of Origin forward at the club until the end of the 2026 season.
The Dapto Canaries junior Sloan has endured a roller coaster introduction to the NRL since debuting as a teenager, but appears to be finding that elusive consistency under Shane Flanagan this season.
Recently Dragons skipper Ben Hunt called on the club to lock down Sloan long-term, saying he'd hate to see the 22-year-old join a growing list of players to excel upon leaving Wollongong
Sloan has so far played 48 games in the Red V since debuting in 2021 and scored 25 tries.
"Tyrell's an exciting young player who continues to learn and improve every week," Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said.
"His efforts to improve all parts of his game this year have been really pleasing.
"We're looking forward to seeing him continue to develop at the Dragons over the coming seasons."
