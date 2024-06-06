BlueScope's $206 million plate mill upgrade gets the go-ahead

The NSW government has given the green light to BlueScope's $206 million overhaul of its plate mill, to produce steel products for construction, renewable and defence projects.
The project will create 95 jobs during construction and add an additional 18 jobs during operations.
Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully gave the state-significant project the tick of approval, and said the upgrade was one of the most significant since the 1960s.
"This major project represents the most comprehensive upgrade of the Plate Mill since it was built in 1963," he said.
The project originally involved upgrades to allow BlueScope to manufacture wind tower pieces, however this was scrapped last year because of bridges over the M1 being too low for the giant parts.
The project now involves installation of new plate mill processing equipment and infrastructure, upgrades to existing electrical infrastructure as well as other works.
This will see the plate mill step up from producing 430,000 tonnes per year to up to 600,000 tonnes per year.
"Much of the original plant is still in use today including the original reheat furnaces, and six decades later, this upgrade is needed to modernise operations and increase efficiency," Mr Scully said.
"The new furnace represents the best available technology which will keep steel plate production local and continue to provide enormous economic benefit to the Illawarra for the future."
While the project will no longer involve producing entire wind tower tubes, BlueScope chief executive Australian Steel Product Tania Archibald said the steel plates produced by the facility would still be in use in the renewables sector.
"The modernisation of the Plate Mill is an important step in bolstering Australia's sovereign manufacturing capability, supporting critical industries like renewable energy, defence, and major infrastructure," she said.
The project received a $55 million grant from the former federal government as part of its Modern Manufacturing Initiative.
Mr Scully also announced that the state government will establish a 'whole of government' working group to coordinate government decision-making as the masterplan for 200 hectares of surplus land.
In April, the state government announced $500,000 to plan changes to the road network to enable access to the precinct.
BlueScope has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with TAFE, as one of the potential future anchor tenants.
Once complete, the land is expected to be the worksite of up to 30,000 people.
"This confirms the strategic importance that the NSW Government places on this land transformation - not only for the Illawarra region but the whole of NSW," Mr Scully said.
