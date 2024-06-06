Another Friday, another massive BlueScope announcement

The NSW government has given the go-ahead to BlueScope's $206m overhaul of its plate mill to produce steel products for construction, renewable and defence projects.
The project is expected to create 95 jobs during construction and is estimated to inject $650m into the economy. Connor Pearce has the full story ahead of the announcement at BlueScope later on Friday.
In the meantime, if you hear emergency sirens around Port Kembla today, do not fear. The Port Authority of NSW is hosting its annual training exercise, during which a fire will be simulated on board a car carrier vessel.
Good luck to all those taking part.
