High tide to amplify overnight flood threat as a South Coast community packs its bags

Four people have been rescued from a car caught in floodwaters at Albion Park and a South Coast community has been warned to prepare to evacuate as emergency services brace for a potentially eventful night.
High coastal tides will give the water nowhere to run off if potential heavy rainfalls upwards of 100mm eventuate overnight.
State Emergency Services volunteers were called to Taylors Road at Albion Park about 5pm Thursday, June 6, for a rescue involving four people and two cars.
At 5.14pm residents of Sanctuary Point were warned they should prepare to evacuate due to flash flooding. The area remains under "watch and act" status.
An elderly man with mobility issues was rescued from an inundated home at Sanctuary Point about 6pm.
Ben Deacon, SES media spokesman, described the ongoing weather event - with high tides and heavy rainfall potentially combining overnight - as "very dynamic".
"It's something we're watching very closely," he said.
"We've been informed that localised heavy rain is possible on the South Coast, parts of the Illawarra and Sydney today and we're that to intensify this evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised rain totals of more than 100mm over 24 hours are "likely", meantime isolated totals up to and above 250mm are "possible".
"One of the complicating factors at the moment is that coastal areas are subject to some of the highest tides of the year tonight and tomorrow, and that's really a factor in places like Sanctuary Point where the tide gets added to the flood risk due to rain as well."
As at 6pm there are unconfirmed reports of water on the road at Calderwood Rd and Marshall Mount.
According to Mr Deacon the SES had attended 14 rescues statewide since this morning, including five in Nowra before 8am. Most rescues have involved people trying to cross flood waters in their cars.
"We urge people to turn around and find an alternative route," Mr Deacon said. "There's always another way to get where you need to do.
"If the rainfall is particularly intense tonight and people can avoid driving, please do."
More than 180 millimetres of rain has fallen across areas of the Shoalhaven in the last 24 hours.
Residents and visitors to Vincentia, St Georges Basin and Sanctuary Point are advised that The Wool Road at Old Erowal Bay is closed due to road damage.
A culvert has collapsed causing a sink hole in the road during severe weather this afternoon. Crews are on site and detours are being put in place via Tomerong and Pine Forest Road.
In the vicinity, Naval College Road is also closed due to the impact of the rain events.
