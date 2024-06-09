King's honours for one of Illawarra's sharpest minds

Big problems aren't so big once in the hands of Professor Kathy Eagar.
She takes on some of most complex challenges in our health services, pulling them apart, interrogating them and systemising them until they become something manageable.
It is a numbers-first approach, and yet the professor keeps very human traits - equity, dignity, the universal desire to be free from pain - at the forefront of her work.
Prof Eager was on Monday made a Member of the Order of Australia for her "significant service to community through health services research and development, and as a mentor".
The honour comes in the wake of Prof Eagar's retirement after 26 years as head of UOW's Australian Health Services Research Institute.
From that position, she created four national patient outcome centres, introducing a way to systematically measure the benefit that patients got out of the health care system.
It was a pioneering approach that has generated decades worth of information that is used today as a yardstick for improving care in those four fields: rehabilitation, palliative care, persistent pain and palliative aged care.
The work can be seen in action in almost any modern health setting and is, for example, the reason palliative care patients are asked daily, "how would you rate your pain today, on a scale of 1-10?'.
"We've been able to answer questions like, 'does seven days a week of therapy get better outcomes than five days a week? If you only get half an hour of rehabilitation a day, do you get the same outcomes as if you get three hours a day?" Prof Eagar told the Mercury.
"I actually love numbers and I say to students, 'without the evidence, you're just another person with an opinion'.
"That's really important. There's a lot of people in health who have a lot of opinions about how to improve things, but we really need to be focused on what the actual evidence says.
"The really powerful evidence is where we get evidence through the numbers and evidence from people telling us what their experience is, and when those two combine, we know we're on the right track."
Prof Eagar began her career as a community psychologist in Fairfield and Cabramatta, just as Sydney's western suburbs were fielding a huge influx of recently arrived refugees and migrants from Indo-China.
"It was very overwhelming work to do as a young woman in my 20s, and that's what led me into management, because I used to go into the health department and say, 'we need to do so much more! I'm seeing these people who have been tortured and are really, really damaged by what's happened to them'," Prof Eagar said.
"They said, 'if you think you know how to do it, just come in and set it up from scratch'. So I did.
"It was a very powerful experience to watch the way you could establish and change health services to really change peoples' lives. I think that ability to have an impact on people's lives is what's always driven me."
In "retirement" (there was laughter when she announced it to disbelieving family members), Prof Eager is poised to enter a new stage of her working life: advocacy.
She also serves as adjunct professor at the University of NSW and Queensland University of Technology and is in demand as a private consultant, having last year travelled to Saudi Arabia to help design a new funding model for the Arab behemoth's hospital system.
Prof Eagar said she was proud of Monday's honours, but considered the accolade shared.
"I am honoured to be accepting this also on behalf of my colleagues who worked with me at the university for over two decades," she said.
