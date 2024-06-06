Schools close, events cancelled as 154mm of rain hits the Illawarra

Very heavy overnight rain has forced the closure of at least two schools in the region, with many others cancelling events.
By 7.30am on Friday, June 7, Dapto High School and Terara Public School had announced their closures.
Many others including Albion Park Public School, Bellambi Public School, Corrimal Public, Figtree Heights Public and Kanahook High School are among those to cancel events.
During the last 24 hours to 7.30am on Friday, Albion Park received the most rain in the Illawarra with 154.8 millimetres, while 130mm was recorded in Kiama and 111.4mm in Bellambi.
Further south 188mm fell in Currarong, 177mm in Vincentia, 159mm in Greenwell Point and 152mm in Tomerong Creek
Other rainfall readings include:
The heavy rainfall led to 63 flood rescues across the Illawarra, including at Unanderra, Cringilla, Albion Park and Warrawong.
There's significant wet weather train cancellations on the South Coast Line, with trains not running between Waterfall and Thirroul, and between Wollongong and Port Kembla due to heavy rain causing localised flooding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.