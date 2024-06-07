Upgrade planned for long-awaited Shell Cove park

Shellharbour residents have been waiting seven years for an promised upgrade to a local park - and now they will have to wait even longer.
Sophia Park sits on the northern edge of the Shell Cove development - at the end of Sophia Street - and plans were drawn up as far back as 2017 to upgrade the area.
But after seven years of residents waiting and watch as houses and apartments go up at Shell Cove nothing has been done at Sophia Park.
"It's very disappointing to see such a usable space being left to become really just a walk-through," said resident Hetty Cummins.
"I think the residents and were sold on the fact that the park was coming. And in 2017 they were looking forward to having it being done or completed quicker."
Now developer Frasers has lodged a modification request for the park that hasn't yet been built with Shellharbour City Council.
The changes include removing the proposed wetlands on the original development application, replacing them with a smaller "bioretension basin" opening up more space for other facilities such as a half-court basketball court, community garden and a larger playground.
"The changes are proposed to create a more usable, child-friendly space with a high level of amenity that can be enjoyed by the local community and visitors," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"The modification results in a significantly smaller area of the site being dedicated to the Wetland area, allowing the surplus land to be used for the purpose of additional usable public open space."
The changes were also supported by Ms Cummins.
"I'm surprised that they revised the DA but I think I'm very much delighted with the end product," she said.
"I think the new park will be a wonderful addition to Shellharbour and Shell Cove. It's really going to make the connection between the two suburbs."
The development application also includes a pedestrian bridge at the end of nearby Mary Street linking it to Shell Cove - access had been cut off ever since the marina was filled.
Ms Cummins felt that would benefit Shellharbour village residents who would be able to walk to Shell Cove, but there would also be foot traffic going the other way.
"That's been one of the big issues that we had since the opening of the marina, that the people in the village couldn't get to the marina just by walking to the end of the street," she said.
"I think it's a fabulous addition to the area and it's definitely going to see a flow between the two suburbs, not just from the village to the marina, but from the people in Shell Cove area to the village.
"I think there will be benefits to both suburbs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.