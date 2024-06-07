Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Why 'Mr Reliable' Banri Kanaizumi will be crucial for Wolves' finals push

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 7 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banri Kanaizumi is Wollongong Wolves' 'Mr Reliable', according to coach David Carney. Picture by Adam McLean
Banri Kanaizumi is Wollongong Wolves' 'Mr Reliable', according to coach David Carney. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Wolves vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi has taken his game to another level in 2024, and people are starting to notice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.