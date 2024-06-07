Why 'Mr Reliable' Banri Kanaizumi will be crucial for Wolves' finals push

Wollongong Wolves vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi has taken his game to another level in 2024, and people are starting to notice.
The central defender was recently awarded NPL New South Wales' defender of the month for May ahead of the side's away clash with St George City on Saturday, June 8.
The former Corrimal Illawarra Premier League product has grown into a born leader in his time at the Wolves, according to head coach David Carney.
"He's just Mr Reliable really," Carney said.
"He's been class since I arrived on day one. He's so consistent, he's a leader, he's hard, he's tough, and he's also a lovely guy off the pitch. He reads the game so well and technically very good. He's an all round great player and a proper leader at the back.
"Hopefully he can continue that on. The players around him are learning all the time with him as well, that's the main thing. We've got a couple of younger players around him and they're all learning off him which is good to see."
Carney's Wolves pulled victory from the fire last game against Sydney United, winning 3-2. United went 2-0 up, before a brilliant second half fightback saw the Wolves score three unanswered goals for the win.
With the Wolves still seven points off the finals spots with 13 games to play, Carney knows that every point counts. He heaped plenty of praise on their upcoming opponents St George.
"Obviously the spirits are high after the United game but St George are a good team," he said.
"They've got a lot of good players. So it'll be a game where we're going to have to be at our best to beat them. It's a tight pitch, it's sort of unique the way it is. Our ball speed and combination play needs to be good.
"Every point counts and it's a massive game. We're just looking to go on a bit of a run and see what happens. Hopefully last week was the start of that. We've definitely had the performances there, but it's coming into the business end of the season where you're going to have to make that count.
"The boys are looking good and we're all ready to go."
Kickoff for the match at Penshurst Park is 7:15pm. If you can't get to the ground, the match will be live streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
In other news, one of the Wolves best in 2023 Walter Scott has re-signed with his A-League club Macarthur on a one-year deal.
The former Wolves left-back returned to the Bulls midway through the ALM season and on the eve of NPL 2024 after being part of the club's inaugural squad in 2020/21.
Scott said he was glad to have secured his immediate future.
"Since joining in January, I've felt really comfortable and confident at the club, with the staff, players, and the fans," he said.
"Last season, with the disappointment in the finals, getting so close, I am determined to be successful and lift silverware with MFC this season. I'm looking forward to making a greater impact this season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.