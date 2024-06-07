Road upgrades around Shellharbour Hospital scrapped, says mayor

It would be an "absolute disaster" to build Shellharbour Hospital without upgrading nearby roads, said the city's mayor Chris Homer.
However, a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said proposed changes to the road network were still being assessed.
Mayor Homer contends that NSW Health had planned upgrades for the surrounding road network, including the Dunmore Road-Shellharbour Road intersection, but has since removed them from the project.
"There's a roundabout there that was needed to be upgraded within that development application to support ingress and egress to that new hospital," Mayor Homer said.
"And that's just been taken off the DA. And apparently the reason is that construction costs have kind of gone through the roof within the construction industry and they're only interested in building the physical structure itself.
"They're leaving the surrounding road structure off the DA which I think is an absolute disaster, because that's the bare minimum that should be happening with that hospital."
In a submission to the NSW Planning, Housing and Infrastructure department the council "formally objects to the hospital proceeding without the road infrastructure upgrades".
The letter noted the intersection upgrade at Dunmore Road and Shellharbour Road no longer formed part of the development application nor did the creation of a direct pedestrian link to the Shellharbour Junction train station.
"These changes will significantly increase the negative impacts of the proposed development on the local community, and council considers this a significant amendment to the development and suggests that the application should undergo further public exhibition, to provide the community with the opportunity to comment on the revised proposal," the letter stated.
"Council remains concerned that there has been no genuine assessment of the impacts of the proposed development on the local road network, particularly Dunmore Road. It is Council's view that an upgrade of Dunmore Road will be necessary to facilitate the development and support the operation of the hospital."
Mayor Homer also felt the hospital needed direct access from the Princes Highway to reduce the need for people to drive along suburban streets to get to and from the hospital.
Without any upgrades to the surrounding roads, Mayor Homer said he was concerned about what would happen once the hospital opened.
"I just think it's going to lead to gridlock and congestion, to be honest," he said.
"At a cost of $720 million and in a precinct where we had plans to foster key worker accommodation, it's kind of incredulous to me.
"But this is a state delivery. Local government has done its thing - we actually sold the land, one of the most important parts of the build."
The Health Infrastructure spokespersons said early construction work on the hospital was nearing completion.
In terms of the road network, the spokesperson said they were working with Transport for NSW to understand what was required.
"The broader road network, including road access to and from the new Shellharbour Hospital, is considered as part of the overall design, and is included in the State Significant Development Planning Application which was lodged in late 2023," the spokesperson said.
"The State Significant Development Application is currently being assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.
"Pending planning approval, main works construction of the new Shellharbour Hospital is on-track to start mid-2024."
