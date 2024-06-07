SES slams 'dangerous' drivers caught in Albion Park flood hotspots

Drivers have been slammed for their "dangerous" behaviour after at least four vehicles got stuck in the same Albion Park flood zone overnight.
There's been at least 63 flood rescues during the past 24 hours, with too many people driving into floodwaters, SES crews say.
From Thursday, June 6 until midday on Friday, 181mm of rain has fallen in Albion Park, it was also very wet in Kiama (137mm) and Bellambi (118mm), further south Jervis Bay had 146.4mm of rain, Moss Vale 163.4mm and Nowra (Shoalhaven River) had 207.4mm.
Taylor and Tongarra roads at Albion Park are well known to locals, they're often flooded and closed during heavy rainfall but the 'road closed' signs failed to deter some people.
From 5.30am until 6am on Friday, June 7, four vehicles inundated by floodwaters and stuck were towed out of Taylor Road.
When the Mercury visited the street about 10.30am, as another vehicle was being towed out of floodwaters, a motorist drove around the road closed sign and through the water.
"It's extremely frustrating and dangerous to volunteers," SES Shellharbour unit commander Ray Merz said.
"Albion Park is one of the worst with Tongarra Road because of the limited access [into the suburb]."
Mr Merz said too many motorists are taking their frustrations out on SES volunteers.
Click on the picture to see more photos
"They're getting frustrated because they can't easily access their homes or towns," he said.
"Their frustration just comes about with the people who are trying to help them. Sadly we're used to it., we just keep on doing what we do."
It's not only Albion Park where vehicles are being driven into floodwaters and becoming stuck, with SES crews also called for rescues at Warilla, Warrawong, Cringilla and Unanderra.
SES Dapto unit commander Andrew Short has pleaded for people not to drive or walk through floodwaters.
"Avoid driving through flooded roads, even if there's no sign," he said.
For emergency help during floods and storms calls the SES on 132 500, for a life-threatening emergency call triple-0.
During the past 24 hours to midday on Friday, June 7, the following rainfall has been recorded:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.