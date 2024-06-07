Wollongong townhouse designed to impress

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
With Wollongong's famous Blue Mile, Belmore Basin and the ocean pool, two magnificent city beaches and the heart of the CBD just a stroll away, this townhouse offers a fantastic lifestyle opportunity.
Boasting unusual house-like proportions it showcases oversized, easy-care interiors, plenty of comfort features and a terrific wraparound courtyard.
Immaculate throughout, the property includes dual lounge rooms plus dining, an upstairs retreat and a stone kitchen with benchtops, gas cooking and quality Smeg appliances.
There are three bedrooms, the main with full en suite, plus a large main bathroom and guest powder room.
This tri-level residence is designed to impress and presents a warm, family-friendly feel and a calming sense of flow.
For those that love to sit in the northern sun with a cup of tea and their favourite book, you'll enjoy the private rear courtyard that boasts a wonderful European villa vibe.
Completing the home is a rare three-car garage with extra storage space and wine cellar.
Being located just 500 metres from the harbourside means that you can be at your favourite restaurants, cafés and shops in just minutes but retreat to the peace and quiet of home at any time.
