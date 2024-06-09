UOW Indigenous health researcher improving outcomes by partnering

Appointed a member of the Order of Australia, Professor Kathleen Clapham says the award is not for her alone, but for the many people and groups she works with.
Many recipients say something along similar lines but for Dr Clapham, a Professor of Indigenous Health at the University of Wollongong, it rings more true than most.
The Murrawarri woman's research has tracked Indigenous health and in particular the work of community-controlled organisations, such as Coomaditchie and Aboriginal-led community health services in the Illawarra and South Coast.
"The partnership that I've been able to form with these groups, reaching what they do, understanding their approaches and then trying to build capacity, that's the thing that I'm most passionate about."
Resisting the "deficit lens" that is all too often placed on First Nations people and their health in particular, Dr Clapham is focused on what groups in the Illawarra and beyond are doing, and how to enable them to achieve their goals.
A project Dr Clapham has recently been involved with is Ngaramura, developed by Elders at Coomaditchie, that supports young Indigenous people who have had a short suspension from school.
Rather than targeting a particular behaviour or action, Dr Clapham said the project is about dealing with the whole person, building their identity and self-esteem, giving them the capacity to engage on their terms.
"There are cultural and social determinants of health, and that is really important for people knowing who they are," she said.
"It's fundamental - social and emotional well-being, and mental health."
