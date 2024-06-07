Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's three Skillaroos are gearing up for global battle in France

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
June 7 2024 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skillaroo stars from the Illawarra are continuing their preparations for WorldSkills' 47th International Competition in September. They are, from left, Michael Bowen, Hannah Gerritsen and Ethan Everett. File pictures
Skillaroo stars from the Illawarra are continuing their preparations for WorldSkills' 47th International Competition in September. They are, from left, Michael Bowen, Hannah Gerritsen and Ethan Everett. File pictures

You've probably heard of the Socceroos and maybe even the Jillaroos. What about the Skillaroos?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.