Developer's choice: $185m eco-resort or garbage tip at Avondale

A luxury eco-resort or a garbage tip - that's the choice a Wollongong development company has to make if its plans for vacant land at Avondale go ahead.
A bid to develop the six-star, $185 million Escarpment Resort Avondale - the latest resort proposal for the area surrounding the old Huntley coal mine - was lodged earlier this year.
It replaced the broken dream of a Greg Norman golf course resort for the old Huntley mine site, instead focusing on a smaller resort footprint that emphasised the area's natural assets.
The planned resort's co-owner also owns the Huntley Waste Management private garbage tip nearby, where a tailings dam from the old Huntley coal mine is being used to dispose of waste, largely received by an army of skip bins parked onsite.
The Environment Protection Authority has said previously that the tip would need to be rehabilitated before a resort is built and the Mercury has been told the choice has been made.
There are plans to close the tip, the lead architect for the resort has said. But this hasn't happened yet, and authorities want evidence that the tip land has been made suitable for development.
Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd is the company with plans to develop the eco-resort. It is jointly owned by Sydney architect Nick Turner and Illawarra woman Gopika Muvva.
Ms Muvva also holds the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) waste license for Huntley Waste Management. This is through the company Gerringong Property Holdings Pty Ltd, of which Ms Muvva has been the sole shareholder and director since October 6, 2022.
The Mercury's emails to Ms Muvva for comment have not drawn a response.
Ms Muvva owns her half of Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd through a company called A.C.N. 630 102 242 Pty Ltd.
She had for several years shared an address on Jindabyne Rd, Shell Cove, with developer Sateesh Muvva, who has built several service stations and the Signature apartment building on Regent St in Wollongong with his company Srini Group Pty Ltd.
Company documents list the Jindabyne Rd address as the principal place of business for A.C.N. 630 102 242 Pty Ltd.
Ms Muvva became the sole director and shareholder in A.C.N. 630 102 242 Pty Ltd on October 6, 2022.
The Mercury has sent emails to Ms Muvva, Srini Group, Huntley Waste Management and Ms Muvva's partner in Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd, Sydney architects Turner Studio.
Only Turner Studio has responded, saying there may be comments to make later in the development approval process but not now.
Principal Nick Turner said the garbage tip would be "coming to a conclusion" soon.
"I don't have any connection with or detailed knowledge of the land being used for the landfill operation on the site of the old tailings dams as this is some distance away," Mr Turner said.
"I do understand that the site has approval for a golf course, golf hotel and some housing from several years back.
"I believe that that the landfill operation is in the process of coming to a conclusion to allow the capping and closing to occur. This will be good for the local area."
Requests to speak with Ms Muvva did not receive a direct response. The Mercury asked Mr Turner to make Ms Muvva aware of our enquiries.
The tip's demise may have come earlier than expected - calls to the number on Friday were cancelled after one or two rings.
The question of the landfill was raised during the previous attempt to develop Huntley colliery land at Avondale for a Greg Normal-linked 18-hold golf course and resort, in 2019.
Then, the EPA said when the waste dump would need to be filled and capped, then it would need to prove that the site was not polluting the surroundings.
"When sufficient evidence can be provided that the landfill is stable and non-polluting, the occupier may seek to complete all obligations by submitting a certified statement of completion to the EPA," the EPA said in 2019.
"This statement must certify that the closure plan has been implemented, remediation wok has been completed, and further environmental management of the premises is not required."
Until this environmental process has been completed and approved by the EPA, Ms Muvva will still be responsible for the tip next door to her eco-resort.
A community participation plan has been prepared for the next steps in planning the resort.
Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd is asking for the proposal to be dealt with as State Significant Development on account of the major investment involved.
Do you know more? Email blangford@illawarramercury.com.au
