Not all football canned this weekend with State Cup action headed to Illawarra

Despite the wet weather cancelling most local sport, the best senior and junior footballers have been given the go ahead for their upcoming State Cup fixtures.
Ian McLennan Park - the region's sole synthetic pitch in Kembla Grange - is set to play host to six Football NSW State Cup fixtures featuring Football South Coast junior sides.
Balgownie Junior Football Club were originally meant to host the fixtures at its home ground Judy Masters last weekend, but were unable to as the grounds were closed.
In a last minute manoeuvre, games have been rescheduled for IMP this Sunday, June 9.
Here are the six games set to go ahead:
The Wolves and Stingrays first graders are also certain to go ahead this long weekend.
David Carney's Wolves play away at Penshurst Park against St George City on Saturday, June 8 at 7:15pm. If you can't get to the ground, the match will be live streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Meanwhile Steve Gordon's Stingrays are also in action on Monday, June 10 when both first and reserve grade play host to Manly United at IMP. First grade kickoff is 5:15pm.
