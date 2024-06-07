Did your Illawarra sports club or community group grab some cash? Check here

A not-for profit supermarket, a child and family care centre as well as a football club are among the recipients of big grants from the NSW government in the latest round of a community building program.
The respective MPs for Wollongong, Shellharbour and Keira - Paul Scully, Anna Watson and Ryan Park - have documented which groups have received what from the 2023 Community Building Partnership program.
In Wollongong, Food for Life Community Care Inc will receive almost $23,000 to help buy shelves, fridges and freezers to set up a warehouse-style discounted food outlet in Unanderra.
Hayes Park P&C Association gets $12,500 for drinking fountains and bottle refill stations at its public school while CareSouth gets a almost $23,000 for a new rooftop solar power system.
In the Shellhabour electorate, the city council gets $50,000 towards improvements at Flinders Child and Family Centre. That upgrade involves an external repaint, soft-fall renewal, some air-conditioning and landscaping.
Work at the Warilla Scout Hall gets a $66,000 boost while in Ryan Park's Keira the Balgownie Rangers Soccer Club drainage and rainwater tank bill will get a $50,000 grant.
Check out all the grants across the three electorates in the table below.
