Streets swamped, schools closed and power cut as Illawarra hit by rain bomb

Schools were closed, roads were swamped and power was out for hours at some homes and businesses as the Illawarra struggled to cope with another deluge.
Rain started falling on Thursday, June 6 and didn't stop until well into Friday, with emergency services receiving more than 280 calls for help across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven during the 24-hour period.
Early on Friday, people in Picton, Menangle and Shoalhaven Heads were told to prepare to evacuate as floodwaters inundated low-lying areas. By Friday afternoon Menangle, Wollondilly remained on watch and act alerts.
"It was torrential rain, absolutely torrential, it started during the afternoon [on Thursday] and just didn't stop," SES Shellharbour unit commander Ray Merz said.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, Bellambi received 112mm of rain, Albion Park 156mm and Kiama 131mm.
During the very heavy rain motorists drove around road closed signs and through floodwaters only to have their vehicles inundated and the drivers in need of rescuing.
There were 37 flood rescues, with the bulk of them occurring at Albion Park, Warrawong, Cringilla, Unanderra, Warilla and Sanctuary Point.
Hundreds of primary and secondary students were told to stay home as floodwaters inundated schools across the region.
Dapto High School and Lake Illawarra High School were among the local closures, with students in schools further south - Tallong Public School, Terara Public School and Windellama Public School - also told to stay home.
"While our school is non-operational due to localised flooding and a power outage, our teachers will provide educational learning online," Lake Illawarra High posted to its Facebook page.
Click on the picture to see more photos
"We understand access to services may be affected by the conditions and students may not be able to participate at this time. We will work with parents and carers on steps to make up this time as required."
A widespread power outage, caused by a wet weather fault, affected 2460 homes and business Albion Park and Albion Park Rail from 8.41am on Friday.
Albion Park Rail Public School was affected by the outage, with the school taking to Facebook to explain difficulties in canteen orders.
"Some of our students were able to have their full hot order today despite the loss of power this morning, mainly kindy and students in the support unit," the school posted.
Many school events, activities and competitions were cancelled due to heavy rain and soggy fields, with Albion Park Public School, Bellambi Public School, Corrimal Public, Figtree Heights Public and Kanahook High School among those to cancel events.
The South Coast SSA Cross Country Championships was also cancelled, with the event's new date scheduled for June 21.
SES Wollongong has pleaded with motorists to make smart choices on the roads.
"Drive to the conditions, remain vigilant. Roads may be damaged after flash flood waters recede. Slow down in the wet," volunteers pleaded with the community.
People are urged not to drive through or walk into floodwaters.
If you need emergency assistance during floods and storms call the SES call 132 500, in life threatening situations call triple-0.
The wet weather is over, for now, with a cloudy day predicted on Saturday followed by mostly sunny weather into early next week.
