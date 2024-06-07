Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment
Watch

Streets swamped, schools closed and power cut as Illawarra hit by rain bomb

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 7 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES crews have received hundreds of calls for help in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven since heavy rains began falling on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Pictures by SES, (right) Anna Warr
SES crews have received hundreds of calls for help in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven since heavy rains began falling on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Pictures by SES, (right) Anna Warr

Schools were closed, roads were swamped and power was out for hours at some homes and businesses as the Illawarra struggled to cope with another deluge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.