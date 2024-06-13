More major film shoots predicted as Illawarra enjoys moment in the sun

The recent BBC production of Return to Paradise shows an Illawarra film industry going from strength to strength, with more film and television makers turning on to the region's beauty, ease of access and skilled workforce.
Filmed in Wollongong's northern suburbs with a focus on Austinmer, Return to Paradise has provided a blueprint others are likely to follow for upcoming productions, both the BBC's showrunner and Screen Illawarra have said.
Return to Paradise executive producer Peter Mattessi said he anticipates more film and TV shoots would take advantage of Wollongong's physical assets and proximity to Sydney.
"From a production point of view, it's been wonderful for us," Mattessi told the Mercury.
"The success that we've had there, and the support of Screen Illawarra, combined with the sort of locations you can get down there, the support you get from council and how easy it has been for us to film down there."
The Illawarra has never been so prominent as a film set.
The new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Planet of the Apes shows the old railway tunnel at Helensburgh and the movie was filmed at Yellow Rock, west of Albion Park, last year.
Easy Tiger's production One Night for Paramount, which is in post-production after filming wrapped in April, was filmed in the Illawarra featuring Bulli star Yael Stone.
Streaming platform Stan's "bold psychological thriller" Exposure was shot in Port Kembla late last year,
Car show Top Gear filmed in Albion and Stanwell Parks, and
And, of course, a shot of the Sea Cliff Bridge seems to be mandatory for most new car ads filmed in Australia.
In fact Screen NSW says the Illawarra is "considered one of the most film-friendly, accessible, diverse and beautiful regions in Australia".
Mattessi said building up local capability shows producers it's an easy place to work, while local workers are easier to accommodate.
"You start building up people, crew people who are based in that area," he said.
"We started using people from screen Illawarra who are local; our script editor was from in Wollongong, from Figtree.
"As we were there for longer, you get more [people contributing to] a film industry in the Illawarra.
"So you don't have to move to Sydney to work in this industry, because there are [shows] now and hopefully more shows coming down there in the future."
Screen Illawarra chair and filmmaker Nick Bolton said as the skill sets build up, more productions are coming.
"We feel that the number of major productions are are are increasing as the word gets out in the industry," he said.
"It used to be one or two a year - now it's two, three or four a year.
"Screen Illawarra's purpose is to is to build up the screen and film community locally, which is why we now have a crew directory, cast directory, extras directory and a business directory for for businesses that can support the major productions.
"It's why we work with all the local stakeholders to improve relationships.
"So when a big production considers filming down here, they may be considering other locations as well, and if we can come across as a united community and make their life easy for them, then it will increase the chances of them choosing the Illawarra over other areas.
"The industry is aware of what Screen Illawarra is doing now and we're being asked to get involved much earlier, which is great."
It's clear the Illawarra has well and truly been discovered.
Ausfilm, which connects the international film industry with Australian locations, talent and government-paid incentives, features several Illawarra sites - including Port Kembla harbour and and the old Bombo quarry - in its location lists online.
"On approach to the region, visitors will instantly see how the UK and Irish coastlines can be easily replicated by Gerringong or Saddleback Mountain," it states.
"Old country roads will 'hug' you as you pass through them in Jamberoo. Tropical waterways via Lake Illawarra mimic a 'Big Island' or 'Maui' landscape while Californian coastal drives are easily doubled via the curvaceous Wollongong Sea Cliff Bridge."
Apparently Yellow Rock also resembles the planet of the apes.
A year and a half ago the Mercury reported on a location tour of the Illawarra for Sydney-based producers, put on by Screen Illawarra.
Mattessi said the region's beauty also helped it be known as an attractive place to work.
"When people see it on the telly and they go, oh my god, this is where you're staying.
"It's 45 minutes or an hour from the airport in Sydney. It's not actually that far.
"I hope [producers] do more shooting down there.
"I mean, not too much because I don't want to compete for Illawarra locations."
Screen Australia's Head of Content Grainne Brunsdon has talked up One Night, a "character-driven mystery about female friendships under incredible emotional and existential strain".
"One Night is sure to engage audiences with its complex intertwining storyline, relatable characters and of course the stunning Wollongong coast line as its backdrop," Brundson said.
Return to Paradise is expected to screen on ABC-TV later this year.
Exposure was slated to begin in June on Stan.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in cinemas now.
