Remember Rodney Roach, the man of the moment?

The talk of the week was all State of Origin - but we know it's not really the most notable event of the past seven days.
That would be 40th anniversary of one of the sweetest days in Illawarra Steelers' history.
Take a moment to reacquaint yourself with that match - the curtain-raiser to the 1984 State of Origin when Rodney Roach etched his name in club history.
Then there's an autograph on a contract Dragons' fans may still be celebrating, continued fallout from the most recent Origin games, and the Illawarriors heading to the NSW Country Rugby Championships this weekend.
