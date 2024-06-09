Wondering what's open in the Illawarra on the King's Birthday public holiday on Monday, June 10?
There are some alterations to normal business hours at major stores including Coles, Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Bunnings.
See our list below for the latest information available ...
Open from 10am to 4pm. Check opening times for individual retailers here.
Open from 10am to 4pm. Individual retailers may operate within different hours.
Plenty of cafes in the city will be open, including:
Stores remain open with some slight changes to trading hours based on individual shops. Check their website for specific store trading hours.
Woolworths is open, however some individual stores' opening and closing times may vary. Check their website for specific store trading hours.
An ALDI spokesperson said trading hours will vary across the long weekend and customers are advised to check opening and closing times "closer to June 10". Check their website for specific store trading hours.
Open with reduced trading hours. The majority will open at 10am, with most closing at 6pm or 7pm.
The majority of BWS liquor shops will open between 9am and 10am and close between 7pm and 9pm.
All Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor Market stores will trade with reduced hours except those that are closed. Check the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor Market websites for specific store trading hours.
Bunnings will be open, however some reduced trading hours apply. These hours are typically the same as the store's weekend trading times. Check their website for specific store hours.
Open with some slight changes to trading hours based on individual shops.
Changes have been made to opening and closing times at individual Target stores. Check their website for specific store trading hours.
Open with some alterations to opening and closing times. Check their website for specific store trading hours.
