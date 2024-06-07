Illawarra households fear cost of insurance after another big wet

As the clouds clear after parts of the Illawarra received a month's worth of rain in a day and households begin repair leaky roofs and sodden floors, there's a thought that creeps into the heads of residents: will my insurance cover this?
Then comes the second thought.
What will my premiums be next year?
With the Illawarra bearing the brunt of more frequent and intense weather events, part of that cost is being felt in rising insurance premiums, and some families are focused into the difficult choice of whether or not to even make a claim or be insured.
According to data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), since May, insurers have paid out $59.3 million across 3343 claims in the Illawarra relating to the April storms.
While the industry is not ruling out providing cover to parts of Australia that frequently suffer severe weather, it acknowledges that the price of insurance can be a significant burden.
"At present no region in Australia is uninsurable, however worsening extreme weather events are driving up premiums in parts of the country most exposed to extreme weather risk and rendering insurance unaffordable for some," a spokesperson for the ICA said.
After the April storm caused water to run through their house in Figtree, Ali Gerritsen and her husband did the numbers on whether they would make a claim.
Luckily, the couple had flood cover as part of their policy, but were wary of making a claim that would drive up their future premiums.
The family had already been slugged with increases due to inflation, and were hoping their household budget did not have to stretch even further.
"The renewal comes in November, which is not ideal, right before Christmas," Ms Gerritsen said.
Ms Gerritsen's husband Tom is a carpenter, and rather than dread a massive jump in their next bill, the pair decided that they could carry out any remediation works themselves.
They acknowledge that compared to their neighbours, particularly down the creek in Arrow Street, they are fortunate to not have to contemplate more major repairs.
Flooding is Australia's costliest extreme weather event and 17,000 homes in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region face a 1 in 20 risk of a catastrophic flood event each year, according to the ICA.
The organisation which represents Australia's insurers is calling for no new building in flood zones, as well as home buy-back schemes in those areas most at risk.
Increases in annual insurance costs were the highest on record in February this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics and are a key driver of inflation.
But with many in the Illawarra still cleaning up after the last major deluge, only to be hit with another in under two months, there are calls for more urgent action on climate change to stem the frequency of severe weather events.
Almira Cooke had to flee her home in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra during the April deluge, due to concerns about the structure being washed away.
It's not the first time extreme weather has hit where she lives, and she said now, she's dealing with the stress of wondering if it is safe to remain in the area she loves.
"It's a major concern of mine, and I will have to consider moving, but I mean, where do you go?"
Ms Cooke is calling on governments to act faster in addressing climate change, given her experience and predictions that weather events will only continue to get worse.
It's a sentiment that Ms Gerritsen echoes, calling for the community to get behind renewable energy projects as part of addressing climate change.
"We've been saying this happens once in a blue moon but it's been happening every few months, these locations are going to get hit again and again," she said.
"Government need to look at what they can do around climate change and do better, because the small fish are getting hit and our homes are going to be unlivable unless big change happens fast."
Until this happens, and as households pick up the bill, the insurance industry recommends shopping around for a better deal.
"There are some things all customers can do to reduce the cost of their insurance, including shopping around to make sure they have a product that suits their needs, simplifying their policy to only cover assets they must insure, and lifting the excess payable in the event of a claim."
