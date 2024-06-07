Fans go home singing as Dragons rack up 50, Lomax boots 10 from 10

Scroll down for even more fan photos
The fans may have been singing about the Saints marching in, but they did more than that. They knocked down the door and they put their feet on the coffee table.
The Red V fans turned out in strong numbers given the ridiculous weather of the previous 24 hours. And their dedication was rewarded.
They urged their team onward after halftime enduring a slow start and a halftime deficit but were left singing merrily on their way out of WIN Stadium.
There were three Dragons backing up from State of Origin but who would've know it?
Halfback Ben Hunt turned in an all-round classy performance that included four try assists while Zac Lomax let any Blues disappointment in a 32-point personal performance.
The Illawarra's Dragon faithful have to wait until July 28 to next see their team - when the reigning premiers Penrith come calling.
