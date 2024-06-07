Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Photos

Fans go home singing as Dragons rack up 50, Lomax boots 10 from 10

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2024 - 10:33pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You beauty ... Dragons' fans celebrate a funtastic Friday night at WIN Stadium. Picture by Adam McLean
You beauty ... Dragons' fans celebrate a funtastic Friday night at WIN Stadium. Picture by Adam McLean

Scroll down for even more fan photos

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Not all football canned this weekend with State Cup action headed to Illawarra
Woonona's all age women's side will be in State Cup action on Sunday at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Anna Warr
Here's a few games that won't be called off due to rain...
Jordan Warren
No comments
Why 'Mr Reliable' Banri Kanaizumi will be crucial for Wolves' finals push
Banri Kanaizumi is Wollongong Wolves' 'Mr Reliable', according to coach David Carney. Picture by Adam McLean
The Wolves continue their push for finals against St George City.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Rivals Coniston and Wollongong United lock horns in Illawarra Premier League
Coniston versus Wollongong United headlines round 13 of the Illawarra Premier League. Picture by Robert Peet
To weather looks set to play a part (again) this weekend.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.