See inside car carrier as emergency crews train for fire, medical incident at Port Kembla

A fire and medical emergency on board a car carrying vessel and major infrastructure all around, it's a scenario designed to put crews to the test.
Firefighters, paramedics and police responded to Port Kembla for a rigorous annual training day designed to a mimic real-life disaster.
Crews were kept in the dark about the scenario until they arrived at the port on Friday, June 7, so it would be as realistic as possible, Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Ben Chalmers said.
Firefighters worked alongside paramedics, police and crews from NSW Ports, Maritime, AAT, Svitzer and the Environment Protection Authority.
"You're working with internationally-trained ship crews, that was the unique part of it," Insp Chalmers said.
More than 400,000 vehicles come into Port Kembla each year and a collaborative approach during emergencies is vital, Port Authority harbour master Port Kembla and South Coast, Sharad Bhasin, said.
"[Training] ensures we are in the best position to protect people and the environment in the event of an emergency," Mr Bhasin said.
Protecting the port is absolutely vital, Insp Chalmers said, with the area holding vital infrastructure for the Illawarra and beyond, and the Port Kembla Energy Terminal nearing completion
"The port is an important asset to the state and the local community, so it's important that we're prepared for it," he said.
"It shows that local Illawarra resources are adequate and prepared for that initial first response to any shipboard fire, if it was to occur."
The last major emergency in the Port was when flames erupted in the cargo hold of the Iron Chieftain as crews were unloading dolomite at Port Kembla Harbour in 2019.
NSW Ports general manager operations and environment, Jonathan Lafforgue, said the training day put well-established emergency plans into practice.
"Emergency preparedness is critical to ensure all agencies are familiar with the established processes and understand their role in the event of an incident," he said.
About 20 firefighters from Warrawong, Wollongong, Balgownie and Dapto stations, along with specialist HAZMAT firefighters from Shellharbour were involved.
