Waterlogged Illawarra roads, major changes for South Coast Line trains

The rain might have stopped but it's led to widespread changes on the region's train services and road network.
Since Thursday 181 millimetres of rain has fallen in Albion Park, with 169mm in Kiama and 111.8mm in Bellambi, and it's left stormwater drains struggling to cope.
On the South Coast Line, buses are replacing trains between Wollongong and Port Kembla until further notice due flooded tracks.
"We anticipate the line between Wollongong and Port Kembla will remain closed until this afternoon [Saturday, June 8]," Transport for NSW said.
Platform changes are in place at Bulli, Woonona, Bellambi and Corrimal stations from 7.30am until 11.30am, with all trains to leave platform one on Saturday.
Then, from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, all trains will leave from platform two at Bellambi, Woonona and Bulli stations.
On the Southern Highlands line, trains will only run between Southern Highlands Line stations and Campbelltown from Saturday June 8 until Monday, June 10.
Floodwaters remain across many parts of the Illawarra and Southern Highlands, with some roads closed including:
There's also water across the following roads:
There may be other roads affected by floodwaters and SES crews urge motorists to drive to the conditions.
This week SES crews slammed motorists for their "dangerous" behaviour after at least four vehicles got stuck in the same Albion Park flood zone overnight.
There were more than 63 flood rescues during the past 24 hours, with too many people driving into floodwaters, SES crews say.
If you need emergency assistance during floods and storms call the SES call 132 500, in life threatening situations call triple-0.
