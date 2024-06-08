Warrawong teen driver accused of speeding, using meth, wearing knuckledusters

A teen driver accused of wearing knuckledusters while speeding, on drugs and in a car with bald tyres has been caught out by police.
The male p-plate driver was allegedly speeding along the Princes Highway at Maddens Plains in a Subaru, when officers spotted him at 4.10pm on Friday, June 7.
"[Police] detected a green p-plater travelling at 112km/h in the 110km/h area," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
The speed restriction for a P2 driver is 100km/h.
"The 19-year-old male from Warrawong was also found to be using maps on his mobile phone and to be wearing knuckledusters," police said.
"An inspection of the vehicle found two tyres to be bald and defective and to be a badged up STI."
The teen was drug and alcohol tested and returned a positive detection to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and and taken to a police station for secondary testing where he returned a positive result to meth. He was given a 24-hour prohibition from driving.
The 19-year-old male from Warrawong was also found to be using maps on his mobile phone and to be wearing knuckledusters.- NSW Police
"Action is pending receiving the oral fluid lab results, and if positive, the accused will also receive a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited weapon," police said.
The teen driver received a $137 fine and eight demerit points for speeding, and a $387 fine and 10 points (P2 licence holder) for using a mobile phone while driving. He was also issued a red label defect notice meaning there was a 'serious vault' with the vehicle.
Double demerits continues across the King's Birthday long weekend until 11.59pm on Monday, June 10.
Offences attracting double points include: speeding, illegally using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt in a car, and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.