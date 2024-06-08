Stingrays star of the future Sasha Grove inks deal with new A-Leagues club

Illawarra Stingrays product Sasha Grove has secured a move to A-League Women's club Western United on a two-year-deal.
The Australian U23 fullback previously played with her hometown club Canberra United alongside Illawarra legend Michelle Heyman and fellow Stingray Alex McKenzie. But she will now call Victoria home for the next two A-Leagues seasons.
The 19-year-old - who is currently out of action for the Stingrays in the National Premier League NSW Women's competition due to injury - has already notched up 47 professional appearances at such a young age.
It is clear Grove is a star in the making, as she has featured heavily in youth national team set ups. In December 2023, she scored for the Young Matildas in a 3-1 win against China and shortly after, played almost every minute in a bronze medal campaign at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.
Grove took to social media to post her farewell from her former club Canberra.
"Playing for my hometown the past four years has been the ultimate privilege," Grove said.
"Thank you to each and every Canberra United supporter, staff member, and to all my teammates who've backed me every step of the way. Now it's time to take my journey someplace new."
She went on to say in an official announcement that she was excited for a fresh journey.
"For such a young club, Western has proven itself as a fierce competitor and I am beyond excited to be a part of that team culture," she said.
"I'm equally excited to play in Tarneit in front of an explosive crowd of supporters and play my best football for them and for my team.
"Signing a two-year deal has me motivated to continue the legacy of high performance here and to continue to learn and develop alongside such hard-working and talented teammates."
Grove's Stingrays will be in action on Monday, June 10 when they face Manly United at Ian McLennan Park. First grade kickoff is 5:15pm. If you can't get to the ground, the match will be live streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
