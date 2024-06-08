Forget the mud, it's time to dance at Gerringong's Winter Wine Festival

The ground might have been a big soggy after days of rain, but it didn't stop the dancing at the Winter Wine Festival.
The two-day long weekend festival kicked off at Crooked River Wines in Gerringong on Saturday, June 8, with keen music fans waiting as the gates opened at 11am.
Armed with camping chairs, picnic blankets and their dancing shoes, music lovers started dancing as soon as the first band - Rolling Holy - took to the stage.
Olivia Coggan was next on the stage, followed by Pallas Haze, Marvel, Ash Grunwald, Alex Lloyd and Icehouse with frontman Iva Davies already familiar with performing in the region.
The festival continues on Sunday with local band, The Rubens, to headline the day, and support acts to include: Pacific Avenue, Jack River, Daisy Pring, Darling Street, and James Burton. Tickets are still available.
Stay tuned, a mega gallery from the festival and review will be published on Monday, June 10.
