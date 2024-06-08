Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Forget the mud, it's time to dance at Gerringong's Winter Wine Festival

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 8 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sights from the Winter Wine Festival at Crooked River Wines in Gerringong on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Sights from the Winter Wine Festival at Crooked River Wines in Gerringong on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

The ground might have been a big soggy after days of rain, but it didn't stop the dancing at the Winter Wine Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.