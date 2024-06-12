Illawarra dams full and spilling after rain bombs dump 997mm in catchment

Dams are full and spilling across the Illawarra thanks to well above average rainfall so far this year.
Avon Dam, the Illawarra's main water supply, is at 100 per cent holding 142 gigalitres (GL) in its 10.5 square kilometre lake.
By comparison Sydney Harbour holds 500GL.
The Avon is Greater Sydney's second largest dam, after Warragamba, but its catchment is much smaller than Warragamba's 75 square kilometre lake.
The Illawarra's supplementary water supplies - Nepean Dam and the Shoalhaven's Tallowa Dam are also at 100 per cent capacity.
Nepean holds 68GL with a 3.3 square kilometre lake, while Tallowa holds 7.5GL in a 9.3 square kilometre lake.
Tallowa Dam Road was closed to the public on April 2 this year to allow for works following a major landslide, with repairs expected to take three months, weather permitting.
Cordeaux Dam is also at 100 per cent, however it's no longer used as a water supply for the Illawarra. It holds 94GL in a 7.8km2 lake.
Nearby Cataract Dam is also full at 100 per cent capacity, holding 97GL of waters in its 8.5km2 lake.
The Illawarra has seen significant rainfall already this year, including when 250 millimetres fell in 24 hours on April 6 causing widespread flooding, and then on June 6-7 when up to 156mm of rain was recorded.
Kiama has been the wettest Illawarra location so far this year with 997.8mm of rain. The long-term average to June 12 is 684.4mm.
The wettest Kiama day so far during 2024 was on June 7 when 131.2mm fell. The wettest day on record there was 170.4mm on August 25, 2015.
Click on the picture to see more photos
Albion Park has also been very wet this year with with 957.8mm of rain, compared to a long-term average to June 12 of 594.5mm.
The wettest day this year was on April 6 with 191.0mm of rain. The daily rainfall record for the location is 249mm (March 22, 2011).
In Bellambi 848.8mm of rain has fallen so far this year which is well above the average to June 12 of 654.5mm.
The wettest day for this location was on April 6 when 194.8mm fell, but this is still well below the record daily rainfall of 240mm (August 18, 1988).
