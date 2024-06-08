Wolves beat St George City to keep finals hopes alive, here's how they did it

Two wins in two games against the sides directly above them on the ladder has the Wollongong Wolves believing they can play finals football in 2024.
Coach David Carney said prior to his team's game against St George City on Saturday, June 8 that 'every point counts' and in the end, his team picked up three of them at Penshurst Park.
Wolves striker Jake Trew scored his first goal of the season and Yagoub Mustafa got on the scoresheet in injury time in a 2-0 win against City.
Just over a week ago, you would have been hard pressed to imagine the Wolves playing finals in the National Premier League NSW Men's competition this season. However, wins against Sydney United and now St George sees Carney's men just four points behind the top six with 12 games left to play.
Here were the key moments from the Wolves' win against St George...
For the opening 25 minutes, St George had the better of possession and chances. The key moments came from Kosta Petratos and Presley Ortiz, the latter forcing a save from Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.
But that meant little as Wolves striker Trew scored his first goal of 2024 to give his side the lead. It was neat lead up play down the left from Takumi Ofuka and Lachlan Scott, before Trew received the ball and rifled the ball into the net to make it 1-0.
The goal provided the gear switch the Wolves so desperately needed. After Trew's strike, City struggled to maintain any cohesion and the Wolves grew into the game.
As expected, St George came out hard and fast in the second half in search for an equaliser.
The Wolves failed to create any meaningful chances - other than a half shot from Andre Takami - in the second 45 as they were forced to defend with their lives as the home side searched for that elusive goal.
But it was not to be for the home side despite their efforts as Wolves right back Mustafa had the final say with a late goal as the Wolves held on for a crucial 2-0 win to well and truly keep finals hopes afloat.
It proves to be another key week for the Wolves, with two games in the space of three days that could again prove make or break for a finals spot.
First, the team will be back at Albert Butler Memorial Park for a midweek fixture on Wednesday, June 12 against rivals Sutherland, before returning to WIN Stadium on Saturday, June 15 against Blacktown City.
Kickoff for the Sharks game is 7:30pm and 6:30pm for the City fixture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.