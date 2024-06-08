Illawarra Mercury
Want to pocket a piece of history from Perisher? There's one last chance

Tim the Yowie Man
Tim the Yowie Man
June 8 2024 - 4:49pm
The Perisher Double Chair carried generations of skiers up Mt Perisher. Picture Perisher Historical Society
After hauling generations of adventurous ski bunnies up the slopes of Mt Perisher for well over half a century, the Mt Perisher Double Chair has been decommissioned and this weekend Perisher is auctioning off some of the original chairs.

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

