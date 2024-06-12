Family messages, mementos dumped in the rain outside burial crypts at Dapto

The drive from Sydney to Dapto is never easy, there is silence, there is loss and it is filled with a grief that never quite goes away.
As the rain fell on Tom Squillacioti's shoulders on Thursday, June 6, he walked around the corner at Lakeside Memorial Park with his wife Gianna to discover the flowers, ornaments and mementoes they'd left inside the family's crypt had been dumped in the rain.
It was all piled high on trestle tables, along with mementoes and personal notes people had left inside other crypts.
Among the sodden family mementoes on a separate table was a pack of playing cards with a handwritten note stuck onto it that read: "Happy birthday captain of the [illegible] boat. Drinking wine [illegible] angels sing, from the seven seas to the heavens above. A starry night, all hands on deck, playing cards in the moonlight."
The crypt is the final resting place for Gianna's parents, Sabino and Camilla Scolamiero, when they died in 2017.
They might have been his in-laws, but to Mr Squillacioti they were like his own parents, and he and his wife are angry about the "outrageous negligence and disrespect", shown by the park's operators.
Mr Squillacioti is the nominated point of contact for the family's crypt and he said nobody contacted him to let him know it all had to be moved to allow for remediation works.
"This lack of communication is unacceptable and has caused us immense distress," he said.
"Careless handling of cherished items is beyond upsetting."
Lakeside Memorial Park declined an interview and instead issued the Mercury with a prepared statement, which admitted families were not contacted about the works and need to remove items from crypts.
"Families were notified in advance of the remediation work via on-site signage and the park's Facebook page," the statement read.
Mr Squillacioti and his wife live in Sydney, they had not visited the park recently to see the signs nor had they checked its Facebook page. He said the park should have contacted him directly.
The park did not reveal how long the items had been sitting out in the weather, but so far this month nearby Albion Park weather station has recorded 190.8 millimetres of rain.
When the Mercury visited the site on June 8 temporary marquees had been erected over the trestle tables.
As Mr Squillacioti waits for the park to respond to his complaint, he said he's become angry about the lack of respect and communication.
"I question whether those sort of people should be running that sort of park. If you do not have empathy, then really maybe you need to find another employment or another occupation," he said.
The park's statement said remediation works include cleaning, high pressure hosing, painting and render repair.
"Some personal ornamental items, such as silk flowers, were required to be removed from individual crypts to allow painting access and to protect them while the repairs were underway," it said.
"Some of these items were initially placed on tables outside the crypts' entrance before being moved to a central, under-cover location. These items will be returned to the crypts as soon as possible."
Works are scheduled to be completed by end of June, weather permitting.
