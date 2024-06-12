Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Family messages, mementos dumped in the rain outside burial crypts at Dapto

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 12 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Items for loved ones who died were dumped in the rain outside crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park by staff. Pictures Tom Squillacioti, Robert Peet
Items for loved ones who died were dumped in the rain outside crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park by staff. Pictures Tom Squillacioti, Robert Peet

The drive from Sydney to Dapto is never easy, there is silence, there is loss and it is filled with a grief that never quite goes away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.