Coniston defeat Wollongong United to go 10 points clear at top of IPL table

Coniston's has beaten Wollongong United 1-0 in a tight affair and in the process are now 10 points clear at the top of the Illawarra Premier League.
United had plenty of chances - including a first half penalty - but in the end, the defending grand final champions stretched their lead at the top of the IPL to 10 points with no other games played in round 13 due to wet weather.
It took an effort from the in form James Anagnostopolous to break the deadlock in the second half on Sunday, June 9.
Coniston captain Daniel Loe said the team knew going into the match just how big of a game it was.
"That was a grand final game for us," Loe said.
"Now with 10 points in front, we know psychologically it puts a lot of pressure on the other teams around us with a lot of catch up games. We're very proud of today's effort.
"Credit to United. I thought they had a great first half. They kept possession really well, and obviously missed the penalty with a fantastic save from Luke Genua.
"It's all down to our defensive efforts we've been working on in training. So I'm glad that we pulled it off today."
Loe added that Genua had done extremely well since arriving at the club.
"I think we've had five goalkeepers this season with injuries and overseas trips. So credit to all the goalkeepers including Luke coming into a competitive environment and really putting in a shift in pivotal moments."
Both teams were without key members of their respective teams for the match. Franc Pierro was missing Tobias Norval whilst Rob Jonovski's team were without skipper Danny Lazarevski - deputised by Bailey Barbarovski - and experienced midfielder Sam Matthews.
It was a frantic start to the game, with each side having golden chances to open the scoring inside five minutes.
First it was United's Nav Darjani who was played in one-on-one, but could only put the ball into the grateful arms of Coniston goalkeeper Genua.
Just shortly after, Christopher Arditti got on the right side of his defender in the box, but pulled shot just wide of the post.
Darjani had another golden chance just shortly after. He in fact beat Genua in goals, but Coniston's ever reliable skipper Loe was there to clear the ball off the line.
How United didn't score in the first 20 minutes was a minor miracle, with Jordan Nikolovski the next to be through one-on-one. Again, the ball was directed straight at Genua in goals and the score remained 0-0.
Next it was Coniston who had a chance to open the scoring just 10 minutes from the end of the first half. It was great work from United goalkeeper Tom Alston to tip Adam Timpano-Voloder's half volley over the bar.
United were given a golden chance to take the lead just prior to half time when the referee gave a penalty for a challenge on Mitsuo Yamada.
Up stepped Nikolovski, who slammed his shot straight down the middle and the Cono goalkeeper was up for the task. Genua made a stunning save from the resulting corner to keep the deadlock unbroken.
The pace didn't slow down in the second 45, with Anagnostopolous forcing a spectacular tip onto the cross bar from Alston just shortly after the restart.
Jake Morlando then nearly scored with his first touch coming on a substitute, but yet again, Alston made a miraculous save off his header.
Despite all of Alston's good work in the United work, he could do nothing about Anagnostopolous' smashing strike into the top corner as the league leaders took the lead after an hour.
Timpano-Voloder should have double the home side's advantage one-on-one shortly after, but blazed his shot just over the bar.
United had plenty of attack in search for an equaliser but in the end, Coniston held on for a vital three points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.