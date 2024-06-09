Funding for Wollongong under $480m package to relieve emergency departments

Wollongong Hospital's emergency department will have more spaces for people needing short-term treatment under a $480.7 million package of measures designed to ease pressure on emergency departments.
The suite of initiatives in the upcoming NSW budget was announced on Sunday, after a new report detailed record number of presentations to emergency departments in the Illawarra and the state as a whole.
There will be $70 million to expand emergency department short stay units, one of which is located at Wollongong Hospital.
The Wollongong unit will receive six new treatment spaces under this funding by July 2025.
Short stay units in emergency departments are areas for patients who need short-term treatment, observation and ongoing assessment.
The NSW government says they have been successful in improving patient flow and reducing wait times in emergency departments.
It includes $100 million over two years for existing urgent care services, one of which operates in the Illawarra at Dapto.
The government says this measure will avoid 114,000 presentations each year.
Another $171.4 million will be funnelled into the expansion of free services available through Healthdirect, including a new telehealth service.
VirtualADULTS will give people access to virtual consultations with health professionals, specialist advice and e-scripts.
It will be accessed through Healthdirect, where a nurse will triage the caller and assess their suitability.
If the nurse deems they need an urgent appointment but do not need to go to an emergency department, they will connect them to a GP or refer them for a virtual consultation.
It follows from VirtualKIDS, a similar initiative for child patients.
Hospital in the Home will receive $31.4 million to expand and to increase the use of virtual care, which the government expects will double the number of people care for under the program to 7000 each year.
The package also includes funding for a new patient flow concierge, a role which will help facilitate patient flow and better coordinate the discharge process, and funding for new technology to help clinical staff identify patients who are suitable for discharge earlier.
The NSW government says these initiatives will together avert an estimated 290,000 visits each year once fully implemented.
Health Minister Ryan Park said this funding package would be implemented and monitored in consultation with the ED taskforce formed last December.
"In 2023, Healthdirect received more than 315,000 calls from the NSW public, of which only 35.5 per cent were referred to an ED, with the remaining callers connected to the right care, within the right timeframe," Mr Park said.
The latest data from the Bureau of Health Information shows emergency departments in the Illawarra Shoalhaven were at their busiest ever in the January-March quarter, when 45,136 people sought treatment - an increase of more than 1000 on the previous record.
In the Illawarra, just over half of patients left the emergency department within the target four hours, although the proportion of patients arriving by ambulance who were transferred to hospital care within 30 minutes grew from previous quarters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.