Pizza lovers flock to Port Kembla for inaugural food festival

Pizza chefs from the Illawarra and Sydney have gathered in Port Kembla in a celebration of what is arguably one of the most-loved dishes in the world.
The inaugural Pizza Gate, the brainchild of Calzonezone owner and chef Nathan Brindle, is underway at the Servo this Sunday and people have taken full advantage of the return of the sunshine to enjoy some pizza, live music, and the company of friends and family.
The day is broken into three sessions: a lunchtime session with offerings for adults and kids; a late afternoon curated tasting menu; and a nighttime, 18-plus feast.
Pizza lovers are also enjoying music through the afternoon and evening while chowing down on their slices.
"The idea is when you walk around the festival, is that every pizza is completely different in the sense of the base that it's served on," Mr Brindle told the Mercury ahead of the event.
"The thing I posed to all the vendors is 'you do your interpretation of pizza'."
Mr Brindle said he hoped it would become a regular event.
Thirroul restaurant Ciros is among the eateries serving up their creations at the event.
